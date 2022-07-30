JOHNSON CITY - Helen Ross (Guffee) Davis, of Johnson City, known to many as ‘Mama D’, passed away at the age of 82, on July 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Sara Guffee. Helen earned her bachelor’s degree in education from The University of Tennessee, where she was in Sigma Kappa Sorority and President of Panhellenic Council. She taught elementary school in Morristown for several years before marrying. In 1972, she and family moved to Johnson City, where she worked for East Tennessee State University in the Allied Health Pre-Professional department. While working for ETSU, she earned her master’s degree in teaching. She then began her 28-year career with the Washington County School System, where she was named Teacher of the Year. During that same time period, she was also an adjunct professor at ETSU teaching English.
Among Helen’s numerous loves was Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she served in many different capacities, including acting as an Elder, sitting on the Worship Committee, singing in the choir, and catering for various events and the Interfaith Hospitality Network. She was honored with a Presbyterian Women Honorary Lifetime Membership. Helen was also very active in the community; she was a member of both the Johnson City Women’s Club and the Junior Monday Club. Her other loves included cooking, crossword puzzles, reading, sitting on the beach, and spending as much time as possible with her 5 grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Sara Guffee. She is survived by her three children, Jon (Apryle) Davis; Sara Ann Davis; and Janet (David) Strickland; grandchildren Jaden, Carson and Riley Cox, Anna Paige and Patrick Davis; and brother, Pat (Donna) Guffee.
Helen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living for taking excellent care of Helen the last 3 years of her life.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. A private ceremony for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries of Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Davis Family.