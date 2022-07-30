JOHNSON CITY - Helen Ross (Guffee) Davis, of Johnson City, known to many as ‘Mama D’, passed away at the age of 82, on July 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Sara Guffee. Helen earned her bachelor’s degree in education from The University of Tennessee, where she was in Sigma Kappa Sorority and President of Panhellenic Council. She taught elementary school in Morristown for several years before marrying. In 1972, she and family moved to Johnson City, where she worked for East Tennessee State University in the Allied Health Pre-Professional department. While working for ETSU, she earned her master’s degree in teaching. She then began her 28-year career with the Washington County School System, where she was named Teacher of the Year. During that same time period, she was also an adjunct professor at ETSU teaching English.