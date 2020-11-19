ERWIN - Helen Rice Peek, age 98, of Erwin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was born on December 1, 1921 in Unicoi County to the late Joe Anderson and Rita Bailey Rice.
Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church where she was also a member of the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Peek on November 23, 2015; a daughter, Rita Carol Peek; six brothers and one sister.
Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory one sister, Louella Phillips; one grandson, Terry May and wife, Jennifer; four great grandchildren, Jackson, Jonah, Ella Jane, and Anslee Kate May, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Terry May will officiate at the 2:00 PM funeral service. Pallbearers will be Brad Phillips, Mike Phillips, Adam Philips, Shawn Treadway, Jackson May, and Jonah May. Committal service will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in memory of Helen Peek to Ninth Street Baptist Church Choir Fund 310 Ninth Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Peek family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Peek family. (423) 743-1380.