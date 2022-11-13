RALEIGH, NC - Helen Presley Calhoun, 95, Raleigh, North Carolina formerly of Mountain City passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the residence of her daughter. A native of Rogersville, Tennessee she was a daughter of the late Edward & Sidney Amyx Presley. She had lived in Mountain City for 28 years before going to Raleigh in 2015. She was a former employee of Tennessee Eastman Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ned Calhoun who passed away July 12, 2000, by four sisters: Lona Burton, Frankie Myers, Laura Ringley, and Edna Lawson and one brother: Clinton Presley.
Survivors include her daughter: Deborah Louise Calhoun, Raleigh, NC and son: David Michael Calhoun, Butler, Tennessee. Three Grandchildren: Robert L. “Robby” Moore 4th and wife Ashley, of Raleigh, NC, Stacey C. Cangemi and husband Craig, Charlotte, North Carolina and Dillon Calhoun, Jacksonville, Florida. Four Great Grandchildren: Robert L. Moore 5th, Skylar Moore, Claire Cangemi and Owen Cangemi.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday November 16, 2022 in the Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City with the Rev. Terry Carver officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to going to Mountain City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Calhoun family