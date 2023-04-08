PINEY FLATS - Helen Pauline Street Ledford, age 87, Piney Flats, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Her daughter, Vicki, was by her side as she passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Helen was born in Buladean, NC, to the late Simon and Bonnie Honeycutt Street.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jean Tipton. Helen leaves behind her cherished husband of sixty-four years, Charles William Ledford; her son, Ricky Allen Ledford and his wife Stephanie; her daughter, Vicki Ledford Sizemore and her husband Larry, and her four grandsons, who were the light of her life, Garrick Ledford, Logan Sizemore, Gavin Ledford, and Dalton Sizemore. Helen also leaves behind a special brother-in-law, Tony Tipton; several special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

