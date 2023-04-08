PINEY FLATS - Helen Pauline Street Ledford, age 87, Piney Flats, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Her daughter, Vicki, was by her side as she passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Helen was born in Buladean, NC, to the late Simon and Bonnie Honeycutt Street.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jean Tipton. Helen leaves behind her cherished husband of sixty-four years, Charles William Ledford; her son, Ricky Allen Ledford and his wife Stephanie; her daughter, Vicki Ledford Sizemore and her husband Larry, and her four grandsons, who were the light of her life, Garrick Ledford, Logan Sizemore, Gavin Ledford, and Dalton Sizemore. Helen also leaves behind a special brother-in-law, Tony Tipton; several special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Helen graduated from Tipton Hill High School in 1954. She attended Lees- McRae College and Steed College. Helen married Charles William Ledford on December 20, 1958. They moved to Johnson City, TN, and eventually settled in Piney Flats, TN, where they lived together for fifty years. Both Helen and her husband Charles were lifelong members of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church.
Helen retired from Sears and Roebuck Company where she worked in the office. She enjoyed cleaning house, spoiling her grandsons, and eating sweets, especially red velvet cake made by her sister and best friend, Jean.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Amy Proffitt who practices in Johnson City, and to the staff at University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Mrs. Ledford’s family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Greer and Pastor Tony Birchfield will officiate the noon service. The graveside committal service will follow at 2 pm in Roselawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be grandsons Garrick Ledford, Logan Sizemore, Gavin Ledford, and Dalton Sizemore as well as nephews Mark and Todd Tipton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen’s honor to Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN, or Alzheimer’s Research at act.alz.org.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Ledford family. (423) 610-7171.