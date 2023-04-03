“Therefore, you have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”-John 16:22.

UNICOI - Helen “Paulette” Watts, 72, of Unicoi crossed over Jordan to sing with the angels Saturday April 1st, 2023, after passing away unexpectedly at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Deeston and Bernice Braswell. She retired from the Unicoi County School system after 20 plus years of service. Paulette was a lifelong, devout Christian of the Freewill Baptist faith. Her favorite activities included growing dazzling flowers of all kinds, shopping until her daughter couldn’t shop anymore at her favorite outlets in Boone, Pigeon Forge and Asheville, preparing amazing foods for her family to enjoy especially meatloaf, roast, deviled eggs, and her fresh garden corn, canning foods from the garden with her husband, singing religious and Christmas songs with her granddaughter especially in the car, going out to eat and taking road trips with her daughter and son in law because she never knew where she would end up, and most of all spending time with her family. In the 90’s Paulette was part of the Heavenly Echoes singing group made up of some of her best friends, Charlotte Clark and Carol McKinney. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandma.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you