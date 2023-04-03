“Therefore, you have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”-John 16:22.
UNICOI - Helen “Paulette” Watts, 72, of Unicoi crossed over Jordan to sing with the angels Saturday April 1st, 2023, after passing away unexpectedly at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Deeston and Bernice Braswell. She retired from the Unicoi County School system after 20 plus years of service. Paulette was a lifelong, devout Christian of the Freewill Baptist faith. Her favorite activities included growing dazzling flowers of all kinds, shopping until her daughter couldn’t shop anymore at her favorite outlets in Boone, Pigeon Forge and Asheville, preparing amazing foods for her family to enjoy especially meatloaf, roast, deviled eggs, and her fresh garden corn, canning foods from the garden with her husband, singing religious and Christmas songs with her granddaughter especially in the car, going out to eat and taking road trips with her daughter and son in law because she never knew where she would end up, and most of all spending time with her family. In the 90’s Paulette was part of the Heavenly Echoes singing group made up of some of her best friends, Charlotte Clark and Carol McKinney. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandma.
Helen Paulette Watts leaves behind to cherish her memory; her husband, Daniel Steve Watts of Unicoi, her daughter, Stephanie Paulins and husband, Jeremy of Unicoi; granddaughter, Caitlin Paulins of Unicoi, great aunt Phyllis Kirkpatrick of Elizabethton; many cousins, brother and sister in-laws, nephews, nieces, a special friend since elementary school, Darlene Price, and her beloved cat Molly. The family will greatly miss her, and a void will be there forever. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral services for Paulette will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Valley Funeral Home, 1045 N. Main Avenue with Rev, Dexter Brummitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin. Pallbearers will include family and friends.
The family wants to especially thank everyone who poured out their love through prayers, calls, and visits. Family and friends are welcome to call and visit at any time to offer condolences.
Condolences may also be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245