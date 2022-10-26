GREENEVILLE - Helen Patricia “Pat” Garland, age 86, passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022 at her home in Greeneville surrounded by her husband and children.
She was born in Moultrie, Georgia, the second child of Millard and Montene Kitchens. Due to her father’s work, she spent her early childhood living in various locations in the south. During World War II, her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where Pat met her future husband, Tom Garland. After they married, they moved to Johnson City, Tennessee and then to Greeneville in 1960. Greeneville became home to them for most of their married life.
Pat’s greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was first and foremost a wife and mother. She was also a gracious hostess, and even hosted one young man who would later go on to be President of the United States. She and her husband traveled extensively. Although Pat visited many places, her favorite trips were to Pawley’s Island, South Carolina where she loved to fish off the pier.
She was a member at Trinity United Methodist Church. Throughout her life she was active in church and volunteer work for as long as her health permitted. Pat especially enjoyed working as a volunteer in the Emergency Room at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville during the 1980s. She was also a quiet benefactor in the local school system any time she was made aware of a need. Pat was very talented in sewing and needlework and had a great love of reading. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting on her front porch and looking at the mountains. She will be missed for her sweet smile, quick wit, and words of encouragement. Although her body became frail, she remained strong in spirit and strong in faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Joann Martin. Pat is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tom Garland. Four children and their spouses: Debby (Jerry) Wilkerson of Mosheim, Tom (Rita) Garland, Lisa (Phil) Durham of Greeneville, and Rebecca Garland Boyle (Ed Boyle) of Tacoma, Washington. Seven grandchildren: Jason Wilkerson, Stephanie Sizemore, Ashley Wilkerson, Jennifer Welch, Andrew Welch, Zachary Welch, and Laura Garland. Great-grandchildren: Jared Wilkerson, Madison and Harper Sizemore, Benjamin Wilkerson, Riley and Grayson Welch. Her brother, Gene Kitchens of Oak Ridge. Several nieces and nephews. Pat also had three special caregivers whom she called her “angels”: Darlene, Nikki, and Celisa.
The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for her excellent hospice care. There was a private burial. The family requests no food or visits.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.