GREENEVILLE - Helen Patricia “Pat” Garland, age 86, passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022 at her home in Greeneville surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born in Moultrie, Georgia, the second child of Millard and Montene Kitchens. Due to her father’s work, she spent her early childhood living in various locations in the south. During World War II, her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where Pat met her future husband, Tom Garland. After they married, they moved to Johnson City, Tennessee and then to Greeneville in 1960. Greeneville became home to them for most of their married life.

