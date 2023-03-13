JOHNSON CITY - Helen Miranda, 87, of Johnson City passed away in her home on March 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Mitchell. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Ballochmyle Hospital, Scotland, and as a nurse midwife from Dumfries Hospital, Scotland. She obtained her RN degree to practice in the US from East Tennessee State University. She worked in a variety of practice settings but finished her career at Sycamore Shoals hospital in Elizabethton as a labor and delivery nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Roger Miranda, her parents, her sister, Jean, and her niece, Shona. Survivors include her son Dr. David Miranda and wife Kelly, daughters Susan Peoples and husband Jim, and Dr. Patricia Tyler and husband Bill. The joys of her life were her eight grandchildren. Her seven granddaughters include Danielle Miranda, Stephanie Harkins (husband Joseph Harkins), Kristen Miranda, Lexi Miranda, Olivia Tyler, Catherine Tyler and Emily Peoples and her one grandson, Michael Miranda. The family wishes to extend deepest thanks to the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center and to long-time caregiver Connie Lamore. Services will be held in the chapel of the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens with Father Peter Iorio officiating on Tuesday March 14th at 12:00pm. Please meet at the chapel to say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The National Kidney Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your local animal shelter. Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Miranda family. Condolences may be made online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.