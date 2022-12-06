ELIZABETHTON - Helen Marie Hartley Taylor, 79, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Tine & Missouri Crain Hartley. She had worked several places during her lifetime. Helen was a solider of the Lord. She loved helping people in any way she could. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Taylor and five sisters: Ruby Cochran, Jean Mitchell, Lorraine Elliott, Delane Ward and Brenda Garland. She attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include two sisters: Kathy (Frank) Norris, Granite Falls, North Carolina and Carolyn Hartley, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.

