ELIZABETHTON - Helen Marie Hartley Taylor, 79, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Tine & Missouri Crain Hartley. She had worked several places during her lifetime. Helen was a solider of the Lord. She loved helping people in any way she could. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Taylor and five sisters: Ruby Cochran, Jean Mitchell, Lorraine Elliott, Delane Ward and Brenda Garland. She attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include two sisters: Kathy (Frank) Norris, Granite Falls, North Carolina and Carolyn Hartley, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Robert Keller and Pastor Bill Hyder officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be provided by Shirley Ward and Ray Mitchell, pianist. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Jimmy “Lynn” and Shirley Ward, Shirley Wallace and the staff of 3rd floor, Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family.