BLOUNTVILLE - Helen Maggie (Arnett) Carter, age 79, of Blountville, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Waters of Bristol Nursing Home. Helen was born in Carter County, a daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Simerly) Arnett. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry McClain Carter; three brothers, Bill Arnett, Sammy Arnett, and Cecil Arnett.
Helen was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved traveling and working outside. As the wife of a military husband, she traveled extensively with her husband and developed a love for traveling and making new friends wherever she went. Helen had a servant’s heart and a deep devotion to her family and as such, she donated a kidney to her brother. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and those who had the pleasure of knowing her kind soul.
Those left to remember and cherish her memory include her daughter, Teresa Denton and husband Dave; four grandchildren, Sara Denton Dean and husband Jason, Carter Denton and wife Abbigail, Jake Denton, and Luke Denton; her brothers and sisters, Betty McNeil, Margie Walsh, R.J. Arnett, Randy Arnett and wife Shirley, Andy Arnett and wife Dorothy, Bob Arnett and wife Rosie, Shirley Baker, and Doug Arnett. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation for friends and family to pay their respects to Helen will be conducted on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Helen will be laid to rest with her husband at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in the Historic Section of Mountain Home National Cemetery (52 Memorial Boulevard, Mountain Home, Tennessee) Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Carter family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232