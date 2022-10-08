BLOUNTVILLE - Helen Maggie (Arnett) Carter, age 79, of Blountville, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Waters of Bristol Nursing Home. Helen was born in Carter County, a daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Simerly) Arnett. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry McClain Carter; three brothers, Bill Arnett, Sammy Arnett, and Cecil Arnett.

Helen was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved traveling and working outside. As the wife of a military husband, she traveled extensively with her husband and developed a love for traveling and making new friends wherever she went. Helen had a servant’s heart and a deep devotion to her family and as such, she donated a kidney to her brother. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and those who had the pleasure of knowing her kind soul.

