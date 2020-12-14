JONESBOROUGH - Helen Louise Harrison Brumit Cole, 85, of Jonesborough, passed away of a lengthy illness on Sunday,
December 13, 2020.
She was a native of Washington County and daughter of the late Raymond & Cora France Harrison.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband Jimmy Brumit, second husband Clarence Cole, and son Raymond Jeffrey Brumit.
Helen was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church and loved her church family.
Helen enjoyed crafts, collecting glassware and loved spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by sons, James Michael Brumit, Gary Lee (Debbie) Brumit, and daughter, Debora Brumit, grandson, Adam Brumit, great grandchildren, Harper and Wyatt, step-children, Vicky, Kathy and Billy, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Helen will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 6. The graveside service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Home Health & Hospice for their loving care.
Condolences may be sent to the Cole family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821