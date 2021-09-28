JOHNSON CITY - Helen Letterman Keys, age 100, Johnson City passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Abundant Christian Living, Johnson City. She was a native of Green Mountain, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Doc and Nettie Peterson Letterman. Mrs. Keys had worked as a secretary in the Insurance business for many years. She was a member of Boones Creek Covenant Brethren Church in Boones Creek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Keys and several siblings.
Survivors include two nieces, Mary Thomas and Emily Wilson both of Concord, North Carolina; also, special friends, Sharon Street and her husband, Roger of Jonesborough.
Graveside services for Mrs. Keys will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Highland Church Cemetery, 485 Highland Church Road, Gray, TN 37615 with Pastor Scott Kinnick officiating. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Keys family. 423-928-2245