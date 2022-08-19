Helen Kate Garland Tester, 96, was carried away by angels on Monday, August 15, 2022. She endured poor health with patience and good humor for many years but became weary and longed to join the Lord. She died at her home on Stoney Creek as she wanted to do.
Helen was a lifelong resident of the Stoney Creek community of Elizabethton and was retired from North American Rayon Corporation. She was the daughter of the late Raleigh and Luthenia Garland of Elizabethton.
She was also preceded in death by her husband R. M. (Rufus) Tester in 2008; two brothers, Willard Garland, and Crawford Garland; one sister, Loretta (Rhetta) Lowe; one stepson Steve Tester.
Survivors include: one daughter, Charlene Stout of Elizabethton; two sons, Kevin Stout (Libby) of Elizabethton, and Kimmy Stout (Amy) of Oak Island, NC; two sisters, Lillie Burke of Silver Spring, MD, and Patsy Coup (Earl) of Elizabethton; one brother, Lynson Garland (Linda) of Elizabethton; one stepdaughter, Claudia May of Elizabethton; one stepson, Dickie Tester of Elizabethton; step grandchildren, Rachael Hinegar, Nathaniel Hinegar, Grant and Garrett Alderman, Penny Campbell, Whitney Davis and Larry Tester; special relatives, Lorena Layman-Garland, Michael Gerald, Vickie Grimet, Tammy Thomas, Debbie Gerald, Rondall Lowe, Angel Welch, Holly Werner and Earl Coup . Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Helen was a voracious reader, a fearless and creative cook and a talented quilter. A good book, someone to feed and a quilting frame rocked her world. She also loved a campfire on a crisp fall evening.
Trademarks of Helen’s life were her unwavering faith and her concern for others. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church from childhood and supported it throughout her long life. Her love and compassion for everyone was boundless and she practiced her faith all day, every day, by helping other folks whenever she could. Helen Tester was, in turn, beloved of so many because she was kind, she was godly and she was a blessing to all who knew her. May she rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, by the family, on Sunday, August 21, at 6 pm. Everyone is welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, 9423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Tester family.