JOHNSON CITY - Helen Johnson King, 77, Johnson City, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Helen was born in Knoxville to the late Henry and Dorothy Hopper Johnson.
Helen was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and a charter member of English Mountain Christian Church in Newport. She had her PhD in Education. Helen received all of her degrees from the University of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl King, to whom she was devoted to and a brother, Jessie Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her many caring, close friends.
The graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Washington County Memory Gardens with David Clark, Senior Minister, at Boones Creek Christian Church, officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy (MECCA) P.O. Box 3021 Bristol, TN 37625 or Carl King Endowed Scholarship at Johnson University 7900 Johnson Dr. Knoxville, TN 37998-0001.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the King family. (928-6111)