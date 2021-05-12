Helen “Jeannette” Boswell, February 23, 1930 – May 9, 2021, passed from this life to spend eternity with Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born February 23, 1930 in Elizabethton, TN to Anna Louise Baird Lyons and Willie Andrew Lyons. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles Clinton (Clint) Boswell and by her two brothers, Darrel and Kenneth Lyons. She leaves behind four sons, Ronnie (Sandy), Dennis (Shanna), Bill (Bea) and Terry (Betsy) Boswell. She also leaves ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Jeannette attended Elizabethton High School and trained to be a bookkeeper at a local business college. She enjoyed playing the trumpet in the high school band, playing the piano and singing as a teenager in the Harmony Four Girls Quartet on local radio programs. As a senior adult she and Clint enjoyed singing with the Musical Voices Choir associated with the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center giving concerts in churches and nursing homes throughout the area. She and Clint continued a strong Christian heritage and were faithful members of Central Baptist Church of Johnson City.
A memorial service will be held at Morris-Baker Funeral Home at 2001 E. Oakland Ave., in Johnson City, TN at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021. The family will welcome friends prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mountain Home National cemetery (Historical Section) at 2:00 pm following the memorial service. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
