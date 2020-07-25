GRAY - Helen G. Fletcher, 87, Gray, passed way unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.
Helen was born in Spruce Pine, NC to the late Sam and Mae Garden. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Helen loved watching sports especially North Carolina and Tennessee teams along with the Braves. She loved to work in the yard and she had an amazing personality with a wicked since of humor.
In addition to her parents Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Steven Fletcher in 2017; brother Bobby Garden; and sister Nelle Crowder.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted son, Steve Fletcher; brothers-in-law, Russell Peters and wife Bonnie, Roscoe Peters and wife Lynetta, Willard Peters, Norman Peters; sisters-in-law, Joyce Grindstaff and Jeanette Bowers; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services. A committal service will follow in Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.
Steve would like to say a special thank you to his Dad’s extended family for always being there for Helen.
In-lieu-of flowers the family requests donations be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Dr. Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN is honored to serve the Fletcher family. (610-7171)
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.