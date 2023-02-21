JONESBOROUGH - Helen Frances Verble Greenwell, 96, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Robert Verble and Sarah Minerva Bowman Verble.
Helen started cooking when she was 8 years old and never stopped. When she retired as a deli manager after 30 years of working, she jumped right into tending her garden and running her kitchen. She loved to spend her time cooking, baking, and canning. Her apple butter was usually spoken for before the jars had cooled.
For 20 years, she was an officer at the Johnson City Farmers Market selling fruits, vegetables, and canned goods. She was a long-term member of the UT Extension 4H program and of the Lamar Ruritan Club, an organization that she was very proud to be part of.
Helen was of the Christian faith, attending Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by: husband, Ray Lee Greenwell; siblings, William Verble (Dorothy), Luther Verble, James Verble (Joanne), and Thelma Price (CH); and sister-in-law, M. Jean Verble.
Survivors include: children, Robert Lee Greenwell, Rebecca Juanita Sullivan (Troy), Donna Jean Ortiz (Daniel), R. Albert Greenwell (Kimberly); siblings, Donald J. Verble and Annie Verble Harvey; loving sister-in-law, Bonnie Verble; grandchildren, Tina Pulvirenti (Chris), Tanya Sullivan, Robert Greenwell (Lisa Delice), and Ryan Greenwell (Heather); great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Sophia, and Emily; dear friend, Susan Smith; and many more nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family of Helen Greenwell will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Afterward, a committal will be conducted at Cherry Grove-Keplinger Cemetery, 188 Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659, at 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends, with honorary pallbearer Steven Cocke.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Greenwell family. (423)282-1521