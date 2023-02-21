JONESBOROUGH - Helen Frances Verble Greenwell, 96, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was born in Richmond, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Robert Verble and Sarah Minerva Bowman Verble.

