JOHNSON CITY - Helen Frances Cuddy, age 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray Trapp and Rose Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Brown and Betty Mangold; and her two companion dogs, Josh and Monty.
Helen was a graduate of Boones Creek High School. She was a member of East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church where she served as a greeter, on the kitchen committee and just simply made everyone feel welcomed and was loved by all. She worked for Siemens Corporation. Helen enjoyed having Tuesday lunch gatherings with a group of her special lady friends. She was very funny, witty, strong-willed and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by one niece, Sharon Shell and husband Dwayne.
It was Mrs. Cuddy’s request not to have a formal service. A Private Inurnment will take place in the Garden Niche at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ER Doctor and Staff for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church, 2215 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.