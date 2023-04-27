JOHNSON CITY - Helen Frances Cuddy, age 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray Trapp and Rose Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Brown and Betty Mangold; and her two companion dogs, Josh and Monty.

Helen was a graduate of Boones Creek High School. She was a member of East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church where she served as a greeter, on the kitchen committee and just simply made everyone feel welcomed and was loved by all. She worked for Siemens Corporation. Helen enjoyed having Tuesday lunch gatherings with a group of her special lady friends. She was very funny, witty, strong-willed and will be missed by all who knew her.

