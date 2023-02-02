JOHNSON CITY - Helen Bryant, 92, of Johnson City, TN, gained her angel wings and went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Agape with her granddaughter and several special friends by her side.

Helen was born September 24, 1930 in Jonesborough, TN to the late Maggie Croyle Murr.

