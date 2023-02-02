JOHNSON CITY - Helen Bryant, 92, of Johnson City, TN, gained her angel wings and went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Agape with her granddaughter and several special friends by her side.
Helen was born September 24, 1930 in Jonesborough, TN to the late Maggie Croyle Murr.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Leeroy Bryant, son Stephen Bryant, great-granddaughter Madison Fay Reed, sister Edith Sauls, and brothers Robert Murr and Cecil Murr.
Survivors include a special granddaughter, Katie Reed, and her husband Justin who was also a very dear friend to Helen. Grandson David Bryant, Great-Grandson, Jackson Reed; several nieces and nephews, and special friends who helped her through the good times and bad; Moe Sawyer, Vinette Crowder, Linda and Mike Lampkins, Penny Merritt, Marie and Nick Caris, and her very dear neighbors.
Helen grew up in McCarty Methodist Church in Telford, TN. She enjoyed going to church with her grandparents at an early age. She was a member of Clark Street Baptist Church.
Helen worked at Peoples Drug Store in the 1950s and retired from Texas Instruments in 1991 after 17 years of service.
She loved to work in her flower beds, plant gardens, to cook, and she cherished fellowshipping and spreading her love of Jesus with others.
Helen’s family would like to thank Dr. Mary Jane Gibson, Dr. Frank Johnson, Sarah McRae, NP, Mikella Maine, NP, SoFHA Hospitalist, Kim Jackson, Agape, and Amedysis for the care they provided to her.
A graveside service to honor and remember Helen will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Roselawn Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Monday.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Bryant family through our website, www.wadugger.com.