JOHNSON CITY - Helen Bowman Arwood, 89, Johnson City, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, following a brief illness, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late John Frank and Dorothy Randolph Bowman.
Helen was a Kindergarten Teacher at Farmer in the Dell, retiring in 1990 after thirty-eight years of service.
She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lucy Leah Arwood, and two brothers, Earnest Ferrell Bowman and Charles Edward Bowman.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, James F. Arwood, Sr.; five children, Judy Mays and husband David, Knoxville, Teresa Ford and husband Tony, Piney Flats, James Arwood, Jr., Mike Arwood and wife Janice, Dandridge, Cathy McNeil and husband Thomas, Hampton; two brothers, Billy Joe Bowman and Kenneth Wayne Bowman, both of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service for the family at a later date. The family requests everyone to respect their privacy, therefore, please contact the funeral home with any questions.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers, please do so to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
