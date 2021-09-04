“In the way of righteousness is life: and in the pathway thereof there is death” Proverbs 12:26
ELIZABETHTON - Helen “Bernice” Braswell, 91, of Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Hermitage Health Care. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Grace Stevens Dugger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Deeston Paul Braswell. Bernice retired from American Water Heaters after 30 years of service. She was a member of New Life Tabernacle Church. Bernice enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, shopping until the late hours, cooking amazing foods and spending time with her loved ones. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Helen Bernice Braswell leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Paulette Watts and her husband, Steve of Unicoi; granddaughter, Stephanie Paulins and husband, Jeremy of Unicoi; sister, Phyllis Kirkpatrick of Elizabethton; great-granddaughter, Caitlin Paulins of Unicoi; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all.
To honor her memory, the family request your presence on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Larry Dugger officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM. Pallbearers will include family and friends. The family wants to thank everyone who prayed and came to visit her. Friends are welcome to call family at any time to offer condolences. For those attending these services, the family asks that face masks be worn and please practice social distancing.
