PINEY FLATS - Helen Ann Lane, age 76, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on November 17, 1944 in Pikeville, Ky., a daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Ramsey Barnes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dane Avery Lane in 2017.
Helen retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She taught The Manna Sunday School Class at Piney Flats First Baptist Church for over 20 years. Prior to that she taught Children’s Church for several years. She was a member of the Sonrise Emmaus Community and the Saturday Morning Babe Chicks Reunion Group.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Lane and wife Casey; and three grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished by her brother, Tommy Barnes of Lowndesboro, Ala.; sister, Kathy Barnes Smith of Piney Flats; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Helen’s memory to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lane and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.