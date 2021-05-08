ERWIN - Heidi C. Willis Smith, age 38, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin.
Heidi was a Manager at Food City. She was a member of Coffee Ridge Baptist Church.
Heidi loved people and she never met a stranger. She was feisty and enjoyed joking around with others, especially with her cousin, Chad. Heidi experienced many exciting adventures during her trips with family and friends. She always loved going to the beach. Heidi never missed an opportunity to shop for clothes, make-up or hair products. She absolutely hated to water flowers! Heidi liked collecting items with pictures of cherries on them. In her spare time, she liked to lounge around and be pampered like a princess.
On December 22, 2018 Heidi had her first date with Michael, who became her husband and the love of her life. She loved Michael and her boys with all her heart.
Heidi was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert R. Foster on January 26, 2019; paternal grandparents, Clifford Sr. and Pauline Willis; special aunt, Judy Williams.
Heidi leaves behind to cherish many special memories of her, husband, Michael Smith; her four boys: Jacob A. Smith, Michael A. Smith, Isaiah J. Smith and Isaac W. Smith; parents, Sherry Foster Gaddy (Roger); paternal grandmother, Frances “Nanny” Foster; father, Clifford Willis, Jr. (Mary); sister, Jessica Swope (Will); nephew and light of “Dee-Dee’s” life, Liam Swope; four aunt’s: Teresa “Teecee” Williams (Bud), Mary Gail Crawford (Jimmy), Carolyn Sparks (Johnny) and Alma Honeycutt; three uncles: Greg Willis (Cindy), Broyate Williams, David Gaddy (Debbie); very close cousins: Chad, Savannah, Wayne, Heather, Chloe, Corbin, Brett and Caleb.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Phillip Garland and Reverend Joey Murdock will officiate the 6:00 PM service. Eulogy will be delivered by Jessica Swope. Music will be provided by Grayson Riddle, Savannah and Brett Williams. Active pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Jacob Smith, Isaiah Smith, Isaac Smith, Chad Williams, Will Swope, Wayne Powers and Corbin Powers. Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Williams, Liam Swope and Caleb Williams. Committal will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make memorial donations in memory of Heidi to: Coffee Ridge Baptist Church, 905 Coffee Ridge Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Smith family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
