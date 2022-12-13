“Grief is all the unexpressed love you had for them.”
KINGSPORT - Heather Mischelle Baker, 43, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was the daughter of Eddie Thornton and the late Donna Pearson Stanley.
KINGSPORT - Heather Mischelle Baker, 43, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was the daughter of Eddie Thornton and the late Donna Pearson Stanley.
Heather was an adoring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a selfless woman who showed love to everyone she knew. Heather was the queen of sarcasm and witty jokes. She had the biggest heart of anyone and that was quickly evident in how she treated others. She was a current employee of HSN and was “The Boss”/Owner at Johnson City Super Pawn for nearly 12 years. She also owned Elizabethton Super Pawn and other Johnson City Superpawn locations.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in passing by her aunt, Patricia Hamby and her mother-in-law, Ida Baker.
Those left to carry on her memory are her husband, Wayne Baker; daughter, Cydnie Jacobsen (boyfriend Seth Helton); father, Eddie Thornton (Sandra); second father, Dannie Stanley; brothers, Kevin Ward (Jerissa) and Jared Thornton; sister, Kim Lester (Larry); nieces, Makinzie Woodhams, Rylie Thornton, and Juliane Ward; nephews, Gabe Thornton, Ketron Ward, and Kayson Ward; one great nephew, Cyrus Derrick; aunt, Shirley Dorton (Everett); sister-in-law, Betty Baker; and fur-baby, Izzy. Several other dear family members and friends also remain.
A memorial service to honor Heather’s life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport with Joe Harrah officiating.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport is serving the Baker family.
