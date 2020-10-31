ERWIN - Hazel White, age 81, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Erwin Healthcare Center. A native of Erwin, Hazel is a daughter to the late Rhonder and Edith (Coleman) Hollifield. She was a member of Fishery Community Church and enjoyed going to the beach. Hazel was the Supervisor of Radiology at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital for more than 10 years and later retired from Canberra Corporation, affiliated with Nuclear Fuel Services after 15 years of service. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by two sisters: Beatrice Bailey and Florence Foster.
Hazel White left behind to cherish her memory: Loving Husband of 60 years: Hargus White; Sons: Michael White, Mark White and wife, Bridgit; Grandchildren: Marcus White and wife, Carol; Keenan White and wife, Angel; Keesha White; 4 great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Hazel White in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and will continue until service time in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Fishery Community Church Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark White, John Swinehart, Matt Swinehart, Caleb Swinehart, Marcus White and Keenan White.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Unicoi County Mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Hazel White through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.