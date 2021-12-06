CHUCKEY - Hazel Thompson Seaton age 90, of the South Central Community, Chuckey passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a retired employee of Hurd Lock and a homemaker.
Hazel was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for 65 years.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cecil Seaton; one son and daughter-in-law, Tilman and Debbie Seaton; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda and Freddie Bible, Charlene Merkle and fiancé Doug Babb, and Tina and Michael Strong; grandchildren, Christy, Ivan, Tiffany and Leah; great grandchildren, Tyler and Ivan Cecil; two sisters-in-law, Reba Thompson and Jean Thompson as well as several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was the daughter of the late John and Judy Thompson. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ivan, Hawk and John Thompson; two sisters, Madge Denny and Angelina Long and a granddaughter, Serena.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church from 5 – 7 pm. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 pm with Rev. Jeff Castell and Michael Brown officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 am in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ivan Seaton, Bradley Thompson, Erik Fleenor and Colten Fleenor.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
