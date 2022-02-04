ERWIN - Hazel Ruby Bowman Gillenwater, age 69, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Unicoi County Hospital. She is a daughter of the late Harry Eugene Bowman and Mary Nelson Bowman Smith. Hazel was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
She was formerly employed by Life Care Center of Erwin and Impact Plastics until she retired at age sixty-two. Hazel was of the Baptist Faith. She like to solve puzzles and play games on her computer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Arthur Smith, Robert Bowman, Gary Bowman and Stacy Bowman; one sister, Carolyn Ann Bowman; stepmom, Brenda K. Lewis.
Hazel leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of fifty years, Douglas Junior Gillenwater; two sons: Lee Gillenwater and John Gillenwater, both of Erwin; five grandchildren: Kayla Gillenwater, Brianna Gillenwater, Angel Thomason, Katie Lunan and Ann Marie Stonecipher; two brothers: Harry “Jr” Bowman and Carl Frederick Smith; six sisters: Kathy Tipton, Carolynn Ann Rode, Micky Garland, Angie Casey, Ruby Casey and Mamie King; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
