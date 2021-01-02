ROAN MOUNTAIN - Hazel Rose Chambers, age 94, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away January 01, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Avery County, NC to the late James and Nola Cook Greene. Hazel was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from TRW Electronic. Hazel loved gardening, canning food, animals, and helping people.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sam McKinney and second husband, Tennessee Chambers; daughter, Lynn Weaver; step-son, William David Chambers and several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, James McKinney, of Roan Mountain, Calvin Wayne McKinney and wife Katheryn, of Elizabethton; step-son, Leonard Chambers, of Roan Mountain; two daughters, Robertta Brown and husband Mitchell and Rita Watts and husband Lucky, all of Roan Mountain; two brothers, Stuard and Harold; three sisters, Ruth, Mary Lou and Norma Jean; grandchildren, Robin, David, Andrew, Laura, Michelle, Tiffany, Eric, Glenn, Dwayne, Summer and Lacie; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
A gathering of remembrance for Hazel Rose Chambers will be held on Monday, January 04, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
