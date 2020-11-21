UNICOI - Hazel Roi McInturff Berry, age 95, Unicoi, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home. She was born May 5, 1925 to the late Shepherd and Lelia McNabb McInturff.
Hazel worked for Tennessee Eastman. She was a World War II Navy Veteran. Hazel was a lifetime member of the Unicoi United Methodist Church where she was a choir member and Sunday School teacher.
Hazel dedicated fifty-five years of service to the Veterans Administration as a volunteer where she touched the lives of Veterans and their families. She also volunteered at Asbury Center for fifteen years. She was known for her love of God and her family, her service to the sick and thousands of pecan tarts that were famous from Tennessee to California.
Hazel says “Remember with smiles and laughter, if you remember me with tears then don’t remember at all”
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Berry; her brothers: Ken, Floyd, Gaither; her sisters: Eva, Mabel, Virgie, Gertha, Florence and Jessie.
Hazel is survived by her two daughters: Karen Tipton and husband, Joe, Dianne Shew and husband, Tim; her brother, Chester “Gene” McInturff; her grandchildren: Tara Bell, Chelsea Shew, Alexander and Dylan Rogers, Nicholas Shew, Johanna and Joey Tipton; great grandchildren: Gavin and Carter Bell, Connor and Gwen Minto; numerous nieces and nephews.
In respect and protection of your health a walk thru viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 in the sanctuary of the Unicoi United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Shepherd’s Glen beside Swingle Cemetery. Dr. Mike Piner and Chaplain Kevin Holmes will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Shepherd’s Glen by 10:55 AM Tuesday. Interment will follow in the Swingle Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Hazel Berry to the Unicoi United Methodist Church, American Red Cross, or the Food Bank at the Church of God.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Berry family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Berry family. (423) 743-1380.