Hazel “Lucille” Blevins Elliott, age 97, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her soul mate soldier, Ernest Elliott, on February 12, 2022 at her residence.
She was born September 11, 1924 in Unicoi County to Emory J. and Judneal “Dude” Blevins. She was preceded in death by her parents and by siblings; James Blevins of Erwin; Ada Bearfield of Jonesborough; Charles “Charlie” Blevins of Economy, Indiana and Judy Henley of Jonesborough.
She is survived by her only child; Lucinda Grandy and her husband Joe of Jonesborough. Also left to mourn her passing are numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lucille was a member of Mt. O’Dale Freewill Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching a Sunday School class.
Mrs. Elliott met and started dating Ernest when she was 18 and he was 19. Ernest was drafted into war but they corresponded through handwritten letters months and months until their fiery personalities exploded. Mr. Elliott became jealous because of Lucille’s other pen pal; a male family friend she had known for years. He wanted her to stop answering those letters and only “talk” to him. She wasn’t going to be told what to do and sent him the dreaded “break up” letter. When the war ended and Ernest returned home, they rekindled their relationship and became husband and wife on February 16, 1946.
Lucille worked at Blue Ridge Pottery hand painting florals, boxes and bows for many years. The pottery closed in 1957 and she began managing the business for Mr. Elliott who was a builder of custom homes. This worked out well for her as she became a homemaker and mother to Lucinda, who was born in 1963. Mrs. Elliott personally met many of her husband’s clients and became a painter where she was the steady hand for all the trim work. Her sister, Judy, worked with her and did the big painting as she did not have the patience or the steady hand for the trim. Many stories were told around the breakfast or dinner table of their experiences on the job as they were very close.
Lucille was always a great source of humor and would garner laughter regardless of the situation. She had a very distinguishable chuckle that the entire family adored.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health Hospice and her personal caregivers Barbara Harrison and Becky Pond.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Bumpus Cove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Washington County by mail at 2101 W Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604, online by
visiting www.hswctn.org or to the charity of your choice in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the Elliott family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821