I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
TELFORD - After a lengthy illness, Hazel L. Hall, 75 of Telford made her homecoming to Heaven on November 6, 2020. She was greeted by her parents, Tom and Lena Douglas, her sisters, Mable and Mildred Douglas, her daughter, Christine June Hall and a grandson, Jesse Lee Steven Hall.
Hazel attended Jonesboro High School where she met the love of her life, Gilbert D. Hall and they married July 5, 1962. During their 58 years of marriage they had four children, Christine June Hall (deceased), Rebecca Gail Hall Harris, Roy Thomas Hall and wife, Tobie and Gilbert Dyer Hall Jr. and wife, Selena.
Hazel leaves behind two brothers and five sisters to cherish her memory. Jerry Douglas and wife, Kathy, Gary Douglas and wife, Willa Dean, Judy Briggs, Tommie Douglas, Connie Payne and husband, Jerry, Peggy Kilby and husband, Rick and Kay Grindstaff and husband, Bruce. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Hazel was a Christian and told everyone she could about Jesus. If there was an opportunity to talk she would grab it. She was a member of Telford Missionary Baptist Church and attended Mustard Seed Worship Center. Through the years she has supported both of these churches through her work as Sunday School teacher, Church Clerk, Choir Member, but most of all she enjoyed VBS and helping with ceramic crafts and anything else she could pitch in and do. Hazel enjoyed camping, riding thru the mountains and looking for Deer. She supported her husband and others as a member of the Jonesboro Rescue Squad Crewettes, having held the office of Chaplain at one time. Hazel retired from Whites Fresh Foods after 12 years due to her health. In her younger years she worked as a seamstress.
Services for Hazel will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at Telford Baptist Church with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral will begin at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at New Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastors Mike Faye and Jerry Powers will officiate. Music will be provided by Madison Hall, Riley and Rheagan Lothridge and Rebecca Harris. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Ballad Health Hospice, staff of Lake Bridge Health Care, Dr. Thomas Gill, Heather and Judy at Kingsway Medical for their care of Hazel. This obituary was lovingly written by her family.
