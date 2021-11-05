JOHNSON CITY - Hazel Evelyn Gross, 97, of Johnson City, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her daughter’s home. Hazel was born June 17, 1924 in Piney Flats, Tenn., to the late Alvin Chester Millhorn and Mary Jane Shipley. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her eleven children Benjamin Lee Gross. After marrying in 1941 they moved around the USA to many states. Hazel was a homemaker and even with all of their children Ben would bring home whole families to stay with them. Hazel even helped Ben build houses when she was young Ben being in construction work for many years. Hazel also worked in many restaurants through the years Hazel loved people and even ran a Truck Stop in Trenton, Michigan with some of her daughters for a time. Moving to Elizabethton in 1968. Hazel helped get public water into her neighborhood. Hazel had a great business head and helped several of her children begin business ventures that were great blessing to them and to her as well. Hazel also had Bryant’s Fashion children clothing that she ran for about ten years. Hazel loved her family and all things Jesus Gospel Music, Great preaching, praying for people and seeing them blessed. Life was good. After 44 years of marriage Hazel was his loving caregiver until January 7, 1985. And two sons Richard Lee Gross May 25, 2007 of Elizabethton, TN, and Ronald Keith Gross of Huntsville, TX. And four Grandchildren Jamie Nicole Jones April 27,1996 of Hoke, North Carolina, and Peter Shane Burke May 1, 2010 of Tylor, Texas, and Ezekiel Bailey Gross of Huntsville, Texas, Thomas Shawn Johnson August 25, 2018 of Greeneville, Tennessee. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Harold Dean Gross (Betty) of Elizabethton, TN; Joyce Marie Holifield (Carl); of Hastings, Michigan; Carol Sue Russow (James); Bluffton, South Carolina; Brenda Kay Pierce (Michael); of Christiansburg, Virginia; Kathy Diane Murphy (John); Johnson City, Tennessee; Constance Lynn Carpenter (Jackie); Holly Annette Coontz (Wayne); both of Elizabethton, Tennessee; Donna Leah Burke (Arthur) of Johnson City, Tennessee; Rhonda Gail Phillippi (Randel) of Huntsville, Alabama and two daughter in laws Carolyn Sue Gross of Elizabethton, TN; and Kimberly Sue Gross of Huntsville, Texas. Twenty-five Grand Children and forty-one Great Grandchildren.
Because of Covid-19 a very private Celebration of Hazel’s life for her rather large Family from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, at Memorial Funeral Chapel 212 North Main Street Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 where we will be sharing memories of our times with Hazel thank you. Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on their web site at mfc@chartertn.net. Hazel’s Grandson Brother Garry Coontz will be officiating. Active pallbearers will be Grandsons Christopher Gross; Jarred Pierce; Scott Coontz; Arthur Burke members of the family. Honorary pallbearers Wayne Coontz and Arthur (Pete) Burke. The Graveside service will be in Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
