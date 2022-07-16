Haynes Miller Wilkes passed away on June 1, 2022, at the age of 73.
He was born on April 2, 1949, in Johnson City, TN and, other than a brief period residing in Spartanburg, SC, called the city home his entire life. Haynes worked for two local banks before opening the Haynes Wilkes Insurance Agency in 1995, a business he would operate for almost 20 years before his retirement. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
A natural athlete from a young age, Haynes played multiple sports in high school at St. Andrews School and was a member of the East Tennessee State University football team during his college years. Later in life he came to enjoy playing golf and tennis regularly with his close friends as well as his daily visits to The Wellness Center.
Haynes always looked forward to traveling to see his Grandchildren whenever possible and delighted in watching them grow. Referred to as ‘Pop Pop,’ the joy and laughter he brought in his visits will be greatly missed. He was loved by many during his life, and his passing leaves an immeasurable sadness in the collective hearts of his family and friends.
Haynes is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Bonnie; son Haynes Jr. and his three children Haynes III, Brecken and Badgley of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son Joseph and his wife Iris and their two children Naia and James of Thousand Oaks, CA; sister, Dorothy Wilkes Bedor and her husband John; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lieutenant Commander US Navy Clem Cabell Wilkes Sr.; mother, Dorothy “Dotty” Miller Wilkes; sister, Marion Cabell Wilkes Lonon; and brother, Clem Cabell Wilkes Jr.
The family will hold a private graveside ceremony at Monte Vista Memorial Park.