JOHNSON CITY - Hattie Edwards Jones, 90, of Johnson City died on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Burnsville, NC, daughter of the late Burgin and Emma Melton Edwards.
Hattie was a seamstress, very talented, she had worked for Quick Cleaners many years ago.
She was the oldest member of her church, Faith Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Don William Jones preceded her in death in 2020. She also had four brothers, Paul, Ben, James and Burl Edwards and a sister, Mary Lee Wilson, all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Renee’ and Gary Greene, raised and loved as her own, Sharon Campbell (Tony) and Angela Peterson; three special grandchildren, Gary William Greene, Kayla Nicole Bentley (Justin) and Daniel “DJ” Robinson; two special great grandchildren, Bella Rose Bentley and Bryson Ray Bentley; several nieces and nephews; a special niece, Kathy Garst and a special nephew, Larry Wilson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled to follow at 12:30 pm under the direction of Pastor Tom Lawson. Special music to be provided by Brenda DeLoach. A committal service will be conducted in the Roselawn Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm. Friends and family are to assemble by 1:50 pm at the cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be, Chucky Copas, Justin Bentley, Mike Wilson, Scotty Garst, Shane Wilson and Kenneth Miller.
Condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Jones family. (423) 282-1521.