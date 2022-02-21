JONESBOROUGH - Hathaway Rice Briggs, 92, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her residence with her family at her side. She was a native of Marshall, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Bulo Rice and Rosa Lee Holland Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Rush Briggs in 2014; a brother, Hobert Rice also a son-in-law, Donald Bowers.
Survivors include her children, Rena Bowers of Jonesborough, Linda Wood and her husband, John of Gray and Ronald Briggs and his wife, Geraldine of Gray; a brother, Homer Rice; her grandchildren, Keith Rice, Tina Balthis, Brian Briggs, Curt Sells and Kristy Hutchinson; fifteen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Briggs will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Ed McClain and Chaplain Stephen Spell officiating. Music will be provided by Jeff White and Catherine Silvestro. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 24, 2022 in the East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy-75, Blountville, TN. Active pallbearers will be Colbey Briggs, Tyler Britt, Austin Britt, Dylan Britt, Trey Balthis and Hunter Rice. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith and Mark Rice, Curt Sells and Brian Briggs. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Group, especially, nurse, Vanessa Fletcher and Chaplain Stephen Spell and to Tina Balthis her caregiver for all the care, love and compassion they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Briggs family. 423-928-2245