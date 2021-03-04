KINGSPORT - Haskel L. Haynes, 79, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, March 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Pulaski, VA, he had resided in Kingsport most of his life. Haskel retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1995 after 37 years of service. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. Haskel was very proud of his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Martin Haynes of the home; daughter, Jennifer Fields and husband, Ben of Kingsport; son, Joseph Scott Haynes and wife, Alena of Jonesborough; and 6 grandchildren, Emilee, Tyler, Alanna, Brett, Blake and Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Pate officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 1177 Harmony Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.