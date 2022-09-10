NORTON, VA - Harwada Gardner, 91, Norton, Virginia went home to be with his Lord on August 1,2022.
Harwada graduated from Wise High, Wise, Virginia in 1950. He enjoyed school and was an excellent student. In his senior year he was awarded the title of King of his class. He was athletic and enjoyed playing baseball.
Harwada served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. His position as a Staff Sergeant in the Korean War was an honor he often spoke about.
After a long career of working, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and woodworking. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and also enjoyed going to the Indianapolis 500 time trials.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Maggie Gardner, infant sister Imogene, his loving wife of 40 years Vivian Fields Gardner and brother Herbert Gardner.
Survivors include: son Johnny Ray Gardner of Norton, VA; daughter Tracy Gardner Dieterich (Curt) Johnson City, TN; grandson Riley John Dieterich of Knoxville, TN. Harwada was also survived by brothers Troy Gardner and Max Gardner; sisters Cosette Gardner McGregor and Ramona Gardner: and special nephew, Michael McGregor all of Norton, VA. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews, his lap cat Chuck, and special friend Betty Roberts. He also leaves behind his church family at East Park Avenue Baptist Church, in Norton, VA.