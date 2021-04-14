JOHNSON CITY - Harvey S. Pierce, 74, of Johnson City, TN. passed away Tuesday, April 5th, 2021 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Harvey Samuel Pierce and Alice Dunavent Pierce of Johnson City, TN. He was born July 31st 1946 at St. Francis Infirmary, Charleston, SC. The family shortly moved back to Johnson City, TN.
He was a student at Science Hill High School, a member of the ROTC, and a Pole Vaulter for the Track and Field Team.
He enlisted in the Armed Forces in 1966, and was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA. until 1968 when he received an Honorable Discharge. He re-enlisted in the Armed forces in 1977 and was stationed in Germany as a Cavalry Scout and received commendations for his service and rose to the rank of Sergeant until he was Honorably Discharged in 1980.
He worked as a Manager of B&J Paint and Wallpaper until his retirement.
He was an avid Outdoorsman and loved to Hike and Camp, even hiking along the Appalachian Trail.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryle Luchini and Leigh Pierce. Along with three grandchildren Jaden, Jonathan and Devin and three Sisters, Sue Henry, Jamia Detrick and Joann Clark with several nieces and nephews.
Comital Service for Harvey Pierce will be held at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Thursday, April 15th at 1:00.
The cemetery asks that everyone follow COVID protocol and Social Distancing.