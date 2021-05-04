ERWIN - Harvey Peterson, age 88, Erwin, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was a son of the late Jerry and Idella Peterson.
Harvey was born and raised in Poplar, NC but had lived most of his life in Erwin. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
Harvey retired from Hoover Ball in 1995 after thirty plus years of service. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed trout fishing, camping and family gatherings of any kind. He was a faithful member of Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle and served as pastor for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Garfa, Jack, and Everette Peterson; one sister, Emaline Miller.
Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of sixty-four years, Ernestine Johnson Peterson; three sons: Jerry Peterson (Kay), Benny Peterson (Lisa), Mark Peterson (Tracey); one daughter, Sharon Jones (Kirk); nine grandchildren: Aaron, Jeremiah, Joshua Peterson, Sarah Hyder, Benjamin Peterson, Jordyn Norwood, Katelyn Parnell, Brooklyn & Kolby Jones; five great grandchildren: Hannah & Haley Peterson, Bayleigh Hyder, Lila Grace Parnell, Easton Norwood; one brother, FC Peterson; four sisters: Gertrude Street, Velva Landers, Eleanor Poole, Wilma Jean Reedy; two sisters-in-law: Bobby Sue Peterson and Betty Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Wiegand, Dr. Missick and the team at Fresenius Kidney Care, JCMC ICU and 5200 wing nurses, Kindred at Home, Avalon, and Brighter Days Homecare.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Special friend and pastor Andre’ Head will officiate at the 6:00 PM funeral service. Music will be provided by Allan Foster. Pallbearers will be Aaron Peterson, Jeremiah Peterson, Joshua Peterson, Benjamin Peterson, Kolby Jones, Kirk Jones, Zach Norwood, and Wil Parnell. Honorary pallbearers will be the men at Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle, and Austin Green. Committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday May 7, 2021 at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery New Annex. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 AM Friday.
