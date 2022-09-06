I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
ELIZABETHTON - Harvey Harlin Grindstaff Jr., 75, of Elizabethton, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife caregiver and sister, Juanita Mabry.
Harlin was the son of Harvey Harlin Grindstaff Sr. and Ada Buchanan Grindstaff in Banner Elk, NC.
Harlin graduated from Cranberry High School, Newland NC. Harlin served two years of combat service in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. As a result, he struggled a long and lengthy illness.
After returning from Vietnam, Harlin attended and graduated from Mayland Technical School in automotive & diesel mechanics. Followed by special training in Atlanta, GA. Harlin was good at fixing all kinds of things including cars and boats. His mother once said, “As a young boy he took everything in the house apart so he could learn how to put it back together.”
Harlin was a good, hardworking and humble man who loved God, family, and his country.
Harlin worked as Security in Beach Mountain, NC, State of NC Department of Corrections as a prison guard, Sherwood Chevrolet and Easy Way Rent a Car.
Harlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, and boating. Later in life he enjoyed gardening with his wife, camping at the beach with his wife, football and NASCAR. More than anything else he enjoyed sitting on the beach and listening to the bible through earphones. Harlin loved traveling to Florida or South Carolina with his grandchildren.
Harlin was a member of Maranatha Tabernacle Church in Unicoi, TN, for over twenty-three years. He was also a member of the Johnson City Senior Center where he had many friends. He never wanted to go anywhere without his wife, Sharon. Harlin’s motto was, “Don’t worry about tomorrow, because it may never come.”
In addition to his parents, Harlin was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Rambo.
Survivors include the love of his life, wife, Sharon Taylor Grindstaff; two daughters, Traci Stines and her husband Kris and Paula Grindstaff; one son, Master Sargent Travis G Walker and his wife Aylin; one sister, Juanita Mabry; one brother, JB Grindstaff; six grandchildren, Natasha Benfield and her husband Josh, Alexis Stines, Timothy Tolley, John Robert Calahan, Matthew Walker and Adam Walker; one great grandson, Kohen Mark Benfield; one special niece, Belinda Noonan; several nieces and nephews; special friends, John Bramun, Jim Dykes, Frank Bolus, Greg Stout and Buck Legg family
The family wishes to thank the VA Mountain Home doctors, nurses and staff for their care for Harlin and hospice special nurses Keith and Byron.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Tabernacle Church for senior trips, 300 Maranatha Lane, Unicoi TN 37692.
The family of Harvey Harlin Grindstaff Jr. will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor E.L Wheeler and Pastor Queenie Wheeler officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Friday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Grindstaff Family.