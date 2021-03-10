GRAY - Harvey Eugene Howard, 57, Gray passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and had lived in Gray most of his life. He was the son of the late Harley and Thelma Howard. Harvey was a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church of Johnson City. He worked in construction in the Drywall Business. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty McKee.
Survivors include his loving wife, Helen Yoakley Howard; two sons, Richard Dugger and his wife, Amber of Piney Flats and Shawn Yoakley and his wife, Sarah of Blountville; Arron Yoakley of Hampton who he raised as his son; four brothers, Clyde Howard and Ray Howard both of Johnson City, Carl “Junior” Howard of Florida and Jimmy Howard of Johnson City; four sisters, Brenda Harris of Florida, Dorothy Walls Oliver of Maryland, Marie Hammit of Jonesborough and Patsy Killion of Johnson City; grandchildren, Alexis, Lily, Bella, Ashton, Luke, Aria and Kiley; two great-grandchildren, Imre and Remi; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Harvey will be conducted at 1:30 PM Friday, March 12, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800, E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Mr. Jamie Ingram officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Howard family.
