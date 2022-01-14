ELIZABETHTON - Harvey Charles Harrald, 64, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the residence of a brother, Roger. He was born November 10, 1957 in Newport News, Virginia to the late Albert Dean and Maudy Charlene Hall Harrald. He had lived in Carter County most of his life. He was a retired Mechanic. He loved fishing, antiquing and special times with grandbabies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Gwenn Louise Gardner Harrald and two brothers: Tommy and Albert Harrald.
Survivors include three brothers: Dallas (Lana) Harrald, Jerry Harrald and Roger (Candy) Harrald. Four Sisters: Mary Tester, Rebecca (Eddie) Hughes, Diane (Rickie) Potter and Violet (Rufus) Hurt. Several nieces and nephews. Especially ones who knew him as Papaw Harvey. Madison Boling, Bella Boling, Isaac Chambers, Lilly Chambers and Libby Chambers.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Randy English officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Pine Hill Church Cemetery, Bristol, Virginia. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Harrald family.