“Be kind and generous and pay it forward. If you do these things, you will be blessed with everlasting happiness.”
ELIZABETHTON - Harvey “Buck” Shoemake, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from the Holston Valley Medical Center. Harvey was born in Darlington County to the late Harvey Wallace Shoemake Sr. and Mammie Louise O’Neal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Donnie Ray Shoemake, Stephen Wayne Shoemake and David “Top” Shoemake.
Buck Shoemake was a generous, kind, big and soft-hearted man who loved helping others selflessly. He demonstrated his selflessness by serving our country in the United States Army from 1968 through 1974. Following his service Buck worked as a Truck Driver from 1974 through 1980, then in road construction from 1980 through 1991 as well as an EMT and Firefighter from 1980 through 1991. Buck was a member of the VFW as well as a member of Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church. His hobbies included watching classic movies, westerns and war movies. He especially loved spending time with his family and his church family as well as taking care of his pets, Dixie, Lady and Izzy whom he loved. Buck Shoemake was a man who held strong love for his God, his country, and his family.
“In addition to losing a loving husband of 43 years I have lost my best friend, the love of my life, and my Knight in Shining Armor. Until we meet again in Heaven, I love you with all of my heart.”
Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Bradshaw Shoemake of the home; son, John Heyward Shoemake and wife Tammy of Darlington, SC; brother, William Bruce Shoemake (Judy) of Elizabethton; three grandsons, John Shoemake and (Kristi), Alex Shoemake (Taylor Evans), Nicholas Heyward Shoemake; granddaughter, Miranda Shoemake (Brandon Parnell) of Hartsville, SC; two great grandsons, Blake and Tate Shoemake; great granddaughter, Allie Shoemake, all of Darlington, SC.
A service to celebrate the life of Harvey “Buck” Shoemake will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church with Reverends Randy Johnson and Mark Potter officiating. Music will be under the direction of Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Reverends Randy Johnson and Doug Hinshaw officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Carl Roberson, Alex Shoemake, Darrell Bradshaw, Brandon Parnell and John Shoemake. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Lyons, Curtis Gentry, Larry Abel, Byrl Clark and Eugene Carrier. Those wishing to be a part of the graveside service are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery in the new Annex at 215 Hero’s Dr. Mountain Home, TN 37684 no later than 1:50 PM. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 2108 Honor Guard.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their church family at Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church, their work family at Signature Health Care of Elizabethton and Staff at the Carter County EMS and Holston Valley Medical Center for all the care, support and words of encouragement through these difficult times.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church in memory of Buck Shoemake.
