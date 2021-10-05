Harvey A. Prichard,Jr., a man of integrity, beloved by family, friends and community, went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence in Elizabethton after a brief illness. He was 91 years old. Harvey retired from the Elizabethton STAR in 2012 after spending the last 30 years of his newspaper career there. In earlier years he had worked at the Bristol Herald Courier, Kingsport Times News, and Sullivan County News in the advertising department. From there he re-located to Texas City, Texas, where he served as publisher for 13 years.
His first job was as an usher at the Bonnie Kate Theater, where he worked while in high school.
Harvey was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University (then a teachers' college) for almost two years.
During his time at the STAR, Harvey worked in the advertising department and served as Associate Publisher to his mentor – Frank Robinson, previous owner and publisher of the STAR. During his 60 years in the newspaper business, Harvey had seen a lot of changes – from the old hot type presses to cold-type, and the change to computers. No one could beat him, when it came to designing newspaper ads.
Harvey was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Margaret Prichard in August of this year. The couple had been married almost 70 years years.
Harvey was a gentleman and immaculate in his dress. He always enjoyed getting up and going to work each day. He rarely missed a day of work, and he usually did whatever the job required. Many times he worked the newspaper switchboard and greeted customers.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and years passed enjoyed Sunday School.
Harvey and Margaret were the parents of a son, Harv Prichard,III . and his wife, Jenny, , and two grandsons, Brandon and James Prichard. Several Great and Great Great Grandchildren.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Harvey Prichard will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Chris Hughes officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Prichard family