ERWIN - Harry Wilson, Sr., age 97, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City. Born to Austin and Nola (McIntosh) Wilson, the native of North Carolina grew up in the Bee Log community of Yancey County. In 1943 he entered the U.S. Army, in which he served in several European countries in World War II and earned the European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with 5 Bronze Battle Stars. After returning home, Mr. Wilson moved to Erwin, where he lived for more than 70 years, worked for National Casket Company, and built many houses in the community. He also enjoyed painting, doing genealogy, writing poetry, repairing lawnmowers, and doing woodwork. He was a long-time member of the Erwin Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Sylvia (Rice) Wilson; a grandson, Jason Wilson; brothers, Clarence and Hurley Wilson; sisters Trula Ramsey and Milan Higgins; daughter-in-law, Debra Wilson.
Harry left behind to cherish his memory: Daughter: Yvonne Cox and husband Sherrill, of Winfield, IL;
Son: Harry Wilson, Jr., of Erwin; Grandchildren: Alicia Peebles and husband John, Tonya Lane, Travis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Great grandchildren: John Peebles, Olivia Peebles, Kraig Adkins, Jayne Wilson,
Colsyn Wilson, Bradley Wilson Brothers: Hoover Wilson of Erwin, Ford Wilson of Unicoi; Several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside committal service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City on Monday, October 26. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harry Wilson, Sr. to Erwin Church of Christ at 710 Rock Creek Road, Erwin TN 37650 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
