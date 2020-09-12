JOHNSON CITY - Harry Vance Taylor, 95, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1925 to William R. Taylor and Mary Lovegrove Taylor. Harry retired from Mountain Home V.A. Hospital after 42 years of service to his fellow veterans as a nursing a ssistant. He was most proud of his service to our country during World War II.
Harry’s favorite hobby was woodworking. He designed and made a number of items from wood that are still cherished by his family and friends to this day. He also enjoyed repairing mechanical things. He repaired a number of folks’ lawnmowers, who over the years, heard of his skill by word of mouth. Most of all, he loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law: Paul F. Russell, Jr., Jack P. Marshall, Donald J. Marshall, Harold W. Warrick and his sisters-in-law: Florence M. Warrick, Ann D. Marshall and Marie Marshall.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; Ruth M. Taylor; his daughter Deborah T. Cox and her husband Richard; his sister Joan T. Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a man of faith and was a member of Clark Street Baptist Church.
A funeral service for Harry Vance Taylor will be conducted on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Monday after 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 11:00 A.M.
A committal service will be held in Garden of the Apostles of the East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport Tennessee 37664 at 3:00 P.M. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark Street, Johnson City, TN 37604-4442.
This obituary was lovingly written by Harry’s family.