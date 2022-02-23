ELIZABETHTON - Harry T. Stout, 94, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday February 20, 2022 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born September 18, 1927 in Watauga to the late T.O. & Stavania Hatcher Stout. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Harry served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He had operated Harry T. Stout Locksmith since 1967. Harry was a member of VFW Post 2166, American Legion, United States---Constabulary, American Motorcyclist Association, Disabled American Veterans. He was a founder and life member of East Tennessee Locksmith Association; He had served on the Carter County Election Commission for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Jordan Stout who passed away August 20, 2009, by two sisters: Muriel Manning and Juanita Glass and a brother: Sam Stout. Harry was a member of Fairview Baptist Church for 80 years.
Survivors include his Children: Pat Stout, Cheryl (Larry) Shell, Thomas (Debbie) Stout and Sam (Melissa Shepard) Stout. His Grandchildren: April (Wes) Pearson, Shaun (Selina) Stout, Whitney (Craig) Odom, Faith Stout and Kyra Click, his great grandchildren: Dustin (Chelsea) Garland, Tori Garland, Maylie Stout, Gage Stout, Mallory Odom, Stephanie Pearson, Landon Pearson and Layla Stout. Several nieces & nephews, also a special friend, Janie Henson.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Harry T. Stout will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Kenneth Jordan and Mr. Mike Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Stout Family Cemetery; Watauga Music will be provided by Larry Jeffers and Kelly Greene. Active Pallbearers will be: Daniel Holder, Freddie Julian, Jimmy Ensor, Steve Peake, Louie Hopkins, Mike Taylor, Dicky Clark and Doyle Gregg. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Angie White, Kelly Greene, Reecie Kinnard, Members of the Elizabethton City School Maintenance Department, and his many friends he had made through the years. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, Bluff City with David Batchelder playing Taps. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice especially Michelle Taylor and Jerry Brown. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stout family.