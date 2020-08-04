JOHNSON CITY - Sunday, August 2, Harry went from my arms to the arms of our Lord. He had been cared for by a wonderful staff at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Harry was born November 24, 1944 to the late William (Bill) Ford and Pauline Smith Ford.
Harry was a pipefitter by trade but a farmer in heart. He loved "The Farm".
He was a former member of Union Baptist Church and loved his Lord. He always transferred the love that God gave him to all whom he met. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved BCHS Class of 62'.
In addition to his parents Harry was preceded in death by his brother, James W. Ford.
Harry is survived by his wife, Gail. They just celebrated 52 years of marriage. He is also survived by his sister in laws, Emma Janette Ford, Vickie Pate and husband Larry, Kathy Carmichael and husband, Patrick, and Freda Gough. He was preceded in death by his brother James W. Ford.
The service for Harry will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Ford farm off the Bristol Hwy. at 151 Shady Lane with the Rev. Charles "Toonie" Cash and Rev. William L. Duncan, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of local 538 Pipefitters and Steamfitters union.
The Ford family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who faithfully cared for his needs.
In Lieu of flowers, please give to your local church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, is serving the Ford family. (928-6111)