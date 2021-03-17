JOHNSON CITY - Harry L. Bales, 83 of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Erwin Health Care Center. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late James Oscar Bales and Lizzie Vance Bales Taylor. Mr. Bales had lived in Pontiac, Michigan for many years where he retired from Seamans Manufacturing. After retirement he moved back to Washington County. He was a Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bernie, Cline and Howard Bales.
Survivors include three sons, Christopher Bales of Michigan, Steven Bales of Johnson City and Kenneth Bales of Michigan; two daughters, Rita Bales and Angela Wilson both of Michigan; two brothers, Floyd Bales of Florida and Junior Taylor of Jonesborough; a sister, Bertha Richardson of Johnson City; the mother of his children, Martha Behrendt of Michigan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Bales will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Louie Blevins officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Erwin Health Care Center for the wonderful care they provided their father.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bales family. 423-928-2245