ERWIN - Harry H. Corn, age 92, Erwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born in Flag Pond on Friday, October 10, 1930, to the late Walter and Diana Murray Corn. Harry was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
He was a United States Army Veteran, having served his country honorably during the Korean War. Harry was awarded the Korean Service Medal with Four Bronze Campaign Stars and Distinguished Unit Citation. On June 25, 2000, Harry was awarded a Korean Service Medal on the 50th Anniversary of the Korean War by Kim Dae-Jung, President of the Republic of Korea.
He retired from CSX Transportation in 1994 where he worked as a Carman for thirty years. Harry was a member of Higgins Chapel Baptist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Erwin Centennial Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. He recently received his Seventy Year Masonic Pin. Harry was also a York Rite Shriner.
He enjoyed raising a garden, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-eight years, Dorthea “Dot” Guinn Corn on August 13, 2011; three half-brothers: Thomas Corn, Smith Hoyle and Hartsell Hoyle; one half-sister, Vertie Haynes.
Harry leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his two sons: Edward “Eddie” Corn and wife, Nina, Keith Corn and wife, Krista, all of Erwin; four grandchildren: Jason Corn (Rachel), Ryan Corn (Sarah), Keaton Corn and Austin Green and fiancé, Molly; four great grandchildren: Carson Corn, River Green, Lewis Casper, and Hudson Corn; numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the funeral home chapel. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Masonic Rites will be rendered by the Erwin Centennial Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Laws officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by DAV Chapter 39 Honor Guard. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.