ERWIN - Harry H. Corn, age 92, Erwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born in Flag Pond on Friday, October 10, 1930, to the late Walter and Diana Murray Corn. Harry was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.

He was a United States Army Veteran, having served his country honorably during the Korean War. Harry was awarded the Korean Service Medal with Four Bronze Campaign Stars and Distinguished Unit Citation. On June 25, 2000, Harry was awarded a Korean Service Medal on the 50th Anniversary of the Korean War by Kim Dae-Jung, President of the Republic of Korea.