Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
Harry was a 1959 graduate of Science Hill High School, then a 1963 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he was a member and multi-year Captain of the Football Team, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference.
He then served his country in the U. S. Army, where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant.
Harry was the third generation President of Harman Ice, where he began working with his father and grandfather at an early age.
He was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, a member of the William Ridgell Sunday School Class and former Sunday school teacher.
Harry was formerly a longtime member of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by his sweetheart of fifty-nine years, Betty Jo Harman; three children, Betsy Harman Wooten and husband Kim, H. Reese Harman and wife Diana, Andy Harman and wife Lindsey, all of Johnson City; eight grandchildren, Ben, Josh and Gracie Wooten, Luke and Sam Harman, Jack, Lucy and Mae Harman, all of Johnson City; his sister, Betsy Godbold and husband Bo, Tierra Verde, FL; niece, Laura Blair and husband Don, Tampa, FL; nephew, John Godbold and wife Jackie, Houston, TX; great-nieces and nephews, Allie, Bo and Luke Blair, Zell and Ashley Godbold.
The family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to Harry’s friends at The Shamrock, and the caregivers and staffs of Abundant Christian Living Community and Amedisys Hospice, for the excellent care given to him during his stay.
The Memorial Service for Harry will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, with Dr. Tommy Hood and Rev. Gene Elliott, officiating. Special Music will be provided by Rev. Tony Martin, Anne Elliott, Pianist, and Julie Cardwell, Organist.
Immediately following the service, the family will informally greet friends in the Welcome Corridor of the church.
Those who wish to donate in Harry’s honor may do so to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, The Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604, or to Rise Up! P.O. Box 4426, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Harman family. (423)928-6111
